More Than 30 Mil. People to Make Annual Migration on Lunar New Year's Holidays

Ahead of the four-day Lunar New Year's Day holidays from January 27, urban dwellers have already started migrating to their home towns by the tens of millions. At about 6-7 pm on January 26, traffic on major highways will likely be most congested. According to estimates by the Korea Transport Institute, the total number of people who would be on the road is 31.15 million. On the Lunar New Year's Day on January 28, the number will peak at 7.96 million. The figure is 4.5 percent higher than last ....