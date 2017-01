2017 Consumer Prices Likely to Rise...BOK

Next year's consumer prices are likely to rise further, said the Bank of Korea. The central bank's research department said in a report "Prices of Services and Commodities" released on December 30, "The low commodities prices that have led the low inflation regime will change in the new year and consumer prices will likely rise." The consumer price forecast for 2017 estimated back in October was 1.9 percent, up by 0.9 percentage point from this year. The consumer price inflation fell to 1.3 per....