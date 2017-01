No. of Long-term Unemployed More Than 6 Months Hits Record High at 133,000

In a situation where the number of the unemployed has surpassed the 1-million level last year, the share of those whose length of unemployment is in excess of six months has hit a record-high level in 14 years. According to the National Statistical Office on January 15, the number of the long-term jobless for more than six months was 133,000 last year, accounting for 13.3 percent in total. This is the highest figure since 2002 (13.8%). The average time it takes for them to land a job was 7.9 mon...