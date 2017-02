Transport Balance of Payments Turns to Red First in 20 Years...Due to Hanjin Shipping Crisis

The balance of payments in the transportation sector has turned to the red for the first time in 20 years, largely due to the financial problem suffered by Hanjin Shipping. As for the services account balance, which includes the transport and travel balance of payments, the deficit has increased to a record-high level. The Bank of Korea said on February 3 that the preliminary current account balance for the year 2016 was a surplus of US$98.68 billion. This is the second highest surplus amount a....