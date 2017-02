Toshiba Looks for Ways to Withdraw from Nuclear Plant Construction Business

After incurring a sizeable amount of losses in overseas nuclear power plant construction businesses, Toshiba plans to reduce the scale of its nuclear plant business. There is forecast that Toshiba would not only sell its stake in its nuclear plant unit Westinghouse of the US but also withdraw from the nuclear plant construction business. At present, Toshiba has an 87-percent stake in Westinghouse Electric Corp. Toshiba plans to reduce its stake in Westinghouse to around 50 percent as a way t...