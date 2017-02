One-person Small Business Owners Fast on the Rise to 4 Mil.

The number of small business owners who hire no one is rapidly on the rise. According to the National Statistical Office on January 31, the number of self-employed business proprietors without hiring any employee was 4,037,000 as of the end of 2016, up by 96,000 from a year ago. This is the largest increase in 15 years since 120,000 back in 2001. For example, the number of coin-op game rooms, especially the ones with claw machines, has surpassed 500 at the end of November last year from only 21....